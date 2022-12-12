Globos de Oro 2023: ¿tus series favoritas están entre las nominadas? 👀

Por si no lo sabías, los Globos de Oro son premios concedidos por 93 miembros de la Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood (HFPA; por sus siglas en inglés) en reconocimiento a la excelencia de profesionales en cine y televisión en Estados Unidos y a nivel mundial.

Es decir, son premios que otorgan los críticos de producciones audiovisuales a las mejores películas y series del año, los cuales, a menudo dan pistas sobre los ganadores de los Premios Oscar.

La lista de todos los nominados a los Globos de Oro 2023

Los Globos de Oro para la televisión

Mejor actor en una serie de televisión; musical o comedia

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Mejor actriz en una serie de televisión; musical o comedia

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Jean Smart, Hacks

Mejor actor en una serie de televisión

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Kevin Costner, Yellowstone

Diego Luna, Andor

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Better Call Saul (@bettercallsaulamc)

Mejor actriz en una serie de televisión

Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon

Laura Linney, Ozark

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily

Zendaya, Euphoria

Mejor actor en miniserie o película para televisión

Taron Egerton, Black Bird

Colin Firth, The Staircase

Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven

Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Sebastian Stan, Pam and Tommy

Mejor actriz en miniserie o película para televisión

Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Lily James, Pam and Tommy

Julia Roberts, Gaslit

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Mejor serie de televisión dramática

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

Ozark

Severance

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por House of the Dragon (@houseofthedragonhbo)

Mejor miniserie o película para televisión

Black Bird

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Pam and Tommy

The Dropout

The White Lotus: Sicily

Mejor actriz secundaria en una serie de televisión de comedia, musical o drama

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Julia Garner, Ozark

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Mejor actriz secundaria en una serie, miniserie o película para televisión

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven

Niecy Nash, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

Mejor actor secundario en una serie, miniserie o película para televisión

F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus

Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient

Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird

Richard Jenkins, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Seth Rogen, Pam and Tommy

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por The White Lotus (@thewhitelotus)

Mejor serie de televisión; musical o comedia

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Wednesday

Los Globos de Oro para Cine

Mejor película; musical o comedia

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Triangle of Sadness

Mejor película dramática

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Mejor película en lengua extranjera

RRR (India)

All Quiet on the Western Front (Alemania)

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

Close (Bélgica)

Decision to Leave (Corea del Sur)

Mejor guion

Todd Field, Tár

Tony Kushner y Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Banshees of Inisherin, Martin McDonagh

Sarah Polley, Women Talking

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Women Talking Film (@womentalkingfilm)

Mejor canción original

Carolina, Taylor Swift; Where the Crawdads Sing

Ciao Papa, Guillermo del Toro y Roeban Katz; Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Hold My Hand, Lady Gaga y Bloodpop; Top Gun: Maverick

Lift Me Up, Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna y Ryan Coogler; Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Naatu Naatu, Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani y Rahul Sipligunj; RRR

Mejor actor de reparto

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brad Pitt, Babylon

Jonathan Ke Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

Mejor actriz de reparto

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness

Carey Mulligan, She Said

Mejor actor de reparto en comedia o musical

Diego Calva, Babylon

Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Adam Driver, White Noise

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ralph Fiennes, The Menu

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por The Menu (@themenufilm)

Mejor película animada

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Mejor actor de película dramática

Austin Butler, Elvis

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Hugh Jackman, The Son

Bill Nighy, Living

Jeremy Pope, The Inspection

Mejor actriz de película dramática

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Olivia Colman, Empire of Light

Viola Davis, The Woman King

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Mejor actriz de película musical o comedia

Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Margot Robbie, Babylon

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu

Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Paramount Pictures (@paramountpics)

Mejor director

James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water

Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Baz Luhrmann, Elvis

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Mejor banda sonora

Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking

Justin Hurwitz, Babylon

John Williams, The Fabelmans

Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Y tú, ¿ya viste todas las series y películas nominadas a los Globos de Oro?

