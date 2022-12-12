Globos de Oro 2023: ¿tus series favoritas están entre las nominadas? 👀

Por si no lo sabías, los Globos de Oro son premios concedidos por 93 miembros de la Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood (HFPA; por sus siglas en inglés) en reconocimiento a la excelencia de profesionales en cine y televisión en Estados Unidos y a nivel mundial.

Es decir, son premios que otorgan los críticos de producciones audiovisuales a las mejores películas y series del año, los cuales, a menudo dan pistas sobre los ganadores de los Premios Oscar.

La lista de todos los nominados a los Globos de Oro 2023 

Los Globos de Oro para la televisión

 

Conoce los nominados a los globos de oro para la televisión.- Blog Hola TelcelMejor actor en una serie de televisión; musical o comedia

Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Mejor actriz en una serie de televisión; musical o comedia

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Jean Smart, Hacks

Mejor actor en una serie de televisión

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Kevin Costner, Yellowstone
Diego Luna, Andor
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance

 Mejor actriz en una serie de televisión

Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon
Laura Linney, Ozark
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily
Zendaya, Euphoria

Mejor actor en miniserie o película para televisión

Taron Egerton, Black Bird
Colin Firth, The Staircase
Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Sebastian Stan, Pam and Tommy

Mejor actriz en miniserie o película para televisión

Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Lily James, Pam and Tommy
Julia Roberts, Gaslit
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Mejor serie de televisión dramática

Better Call Saul
The Crown
House of the Dragon
Ozark
Severance

 Mejor miniserie o película para televisión

Black Bird
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Pam and Tommy
The Dropout
The White Lotus: Sicily

Mejor actriz secundaria en una serie de televisión de comedia, musical o drama

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Julia Garner, Ozark
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Mejor actriz secundaria en una serie, miniserie o película para televisión

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven
Niecy Nash, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

Mejor actor secundario en una serie, miniserie o película para televisión

F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient
Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
Richard Jenkins, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Seth Rogen, Pam and Tommy

 

 Mejor serie de televisión; musical o comedia

Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Wednesday

Los Globos de Oro para Cine

Conoce los nominados para las películas de los globo de oro.- Blog Hola Telcel

Mejor película; musical o comedia

Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Triangle of Sadness

Mejor película dramática

Avatar: The Way of Water
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick

Mejor película en lengua extranjera

RRR (India)
All Quiet on the Western Front (Alemania)
Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
Close (Bélgica)
Decision to Leave (Corea del Sur)

Mejor guion

Todd Field, Tár
Tony Kushner y Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Banshees of Inisherin, Martin McDonagh
Sarah Polley, Women Talking

Mejor canción original

Carolina, Taylor Swift; Where the Crawdads Sing
Ciao Papa, Guillermo del Toro y Roeban Katz; Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Hold My Hand, Lady Gaga y Bloodpop; Top Gun: Maverick
Lift Me Up, Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna y Ryan Coogler; Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Naatu Naatu, Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani y Rahul Sipligunj; RRR

Mejor actor de reparto

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brad Pitt, Babylon
Jonathan Ke Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

Mejor actriz de reparto

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness
Carey Mulligan, She Said

Mejor actor de reparto en comedia o musical

Diego Calva, Babylon
Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Adam Driver, White Noise
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ralph Fiennes, The Menu

 

 Mejor película animada

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red

Mejor actor de película dramática

Austin Butler, Elvis
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Hugh Jackman, The Son
Bill Nighy, Living
Jeremy Pope, The Inspection

Mejor actriz de película dramática

Cate Blanchett, Tár
Olivia Colman, Empire of Light
Viola Davis, The Woman King
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Mejor actriz de película musical o comedia

Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Margot Robbie, Babylon
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu
Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

 Mejor director

James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water
Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Baz Luhrmann, Elvis
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Mejor banda sonora

Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking
Justin Hurwitz, Babylon
John Williams, The Fabelmans
Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Y tú, ¿ya viste todas las series y películas nominadas a los Globos de Oro?

