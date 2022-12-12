Globos de Oro 2023: ¿tus series favoritas están entre las nominadas? 👀

Por si no lo sabías, los Globos de Oro son premios concedidos por 93 miembros de la Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood (HFPA; por sus siglas en inglés) en reconocimiento a la excelencia de profesionales en cine y televisión en Estados Unidos y a nivel mundial.
Es decir, son premios que otorgan los críticos de producciones audiovisuales a las mejores películas y series del año, los cuales, a menudo dan pistas sobre los ganadores de los Premios Oscar.
Lee: Antonio Banderas: ‘Shrek 5’ está más cerca de lo que creemos
La lista de todos los nominados a los Globos de Oro 2023
Los Globos de Oro para la televisión
Mejor actor en una serie de televisión; musical o comedia
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Mejor actriz en una serie de televisión; musical o comedia
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Jean Smart, Hacks
Mejor actor en una serie de televisión
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Kevin Costner, Yellowstone
Diego Luna, Andor
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Mejor actriz en una serie de televisión
Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon
Laura Linney, Ozark
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily
Zendaya, Euphoria
Mejor actor en miniserie o película para televisión
Taron Egerton, Black Bird
Colin Firth, The Staircase
Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Sebastian Stan, Pam and Tommy
Mejor actriz en miniserie o película para televisión
Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Lily James, Pam and Tommy
Julia Roberts, Gaslit
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
Mejor serie de televisión dramática
Better Call Saul
The Crown
House of the Dragon
Ozark
Severance
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Mejor miniserie o película para televisión
Black Bird
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Pam and Tommy
The Dropout
The White Lotus: Sicily
Mejor actriz secundaria en una serie de televisión de comedia, musical o drama
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Julia Garner, Ozark
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Mejor actriz secundaria en una serie, miniserie o película para televisión
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven
Niecy Nash, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
Mejor actor secundario en una serie, miniserie o película para televisión
F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient
Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
Richard Jenkins, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Seth Rogen, Pam and Tommy
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Mejor serie de televisión; musical o comedia
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Wednesday
Los Globos de Oro para Cine
Mejor película; musical o comedia
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Triangle of Sadness
Mejor película dramática
Avatar: The Way of Water
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Mejor película en lengua extranjera
RRR (India)
All Quiet on the Western Front (Alemania)
Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
Close (Bélgica)
Decision to Leave (Corea del Sur)
Mejor guion
Todd Field, Tár
Tony Kushner y Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Banshees of Inisherin, Martin McDonagh
Sarah Polley, Women Talking
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Mejor canción original
Carolina, Taylor Swift; Where the Crawdads Sing
Ciao Papa, Guillermo del Toro y Roeban Katz; Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Hold My Hand, Lady Gaga y Bloodpop; Top Gun: Maverick
Lift Me Up, Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna y Ryan Coogler; Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Naatu Naatu, Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani y Rahul Sipligunj; RRR
Mejor actor de reparto
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brad Pitt, Babylon
Jonathan Ke Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse
Mejor actriz de reparto
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness
Carey Mulligan, She Said
Mejor actor de reparto en comedia o musical
Diego Calva, Babylon
Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Adam Driver, White Noise
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ralph Fiennes, The Menu
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Mejor película animada
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red
Mejor actor de película dramática
Austin Butler, Elvis
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Hugh Jackman, The Son
Bill Nighy, Living
Jeremy Pope, The Inspection
Mejor actriz de película dramática
Cate Blanchett, Tár
Olivia Colman, Empire of Light
Viola Davis, The Woman King
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
Mejor actriz de película musical o comedia
Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Margot Robbie, Babylon
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu
Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Mejor director
James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water
Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Baz Luhrmann, Elvis
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Mejor banda sonora
Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking
Justin Hurwitz, Babylon
John Williams, The Fabelmans
Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Si quieres vivir toda la emoción de la temporada de premios, recuerda que puedes disfrutar de las mejores series y películas nominadas a los Globos de Oro al incluir HBO Max en tu Plan Telcel actual, donde hallarás magníficas historias y personajes emblemáticos. Sigue al tanto de tus series y películas favoritas gracias a la conectividad de #TelcelLaMejorRed con la mayor Cobertura y Velocidad.
Y tú, ¿ya viste todas las series y películas nominadas a los Globos de Oro?